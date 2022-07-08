ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Subway offers free subs as it debuts menu change

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
 3 days ago
Earlier this week, Subway announced its biggest menu change in its nearly 60-year history. The chain restaurant launched Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number.

Last summer, Subway started a transformation journey with its Eat Fresh Refresh, in which it introduced more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients to its menu, according to a news release from the company. The new series continues this transformation.

The Subway Series menu is divided into four categories, with three sandwiches each:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, #3 The Monster™

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, #9 The Champ™

Clubs: #10 All-American Club®, #11 Subway Club®, #12 Turkey Cali Club™

Guests can still order customized subs, but are encouraged to try the new menu. From 10 a.m. to noon July 12, up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs will be offered across the U.S. at participating locations.

