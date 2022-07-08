ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Prosecutors seek funds from PayPal, Plumfund, to satisfy Kwame Kilpatrick debt

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApyZ2_0gZJvuVu00

Federal prosecutors are attempting to seize funds held by PayPal and the fundraising website Plumfund as they try to collect close to $200,000 that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick still owes the Internal Revenue Service, according to court records filed Friday.

Prosecutors filed writs for continuing garnishment against Kilpatrick, his wife, Laticia, who he married last year after his release from federal prison, and the two companies.

The court filings list Kilpatrick at a Georgia address. But Plumfund was reportedly used to help raise money for the Kilpatricks to purchase a home in Florida, according to Fox2 Detroit.

According to the court filings, Kilpatrick's restitution, which was once pegged at close to $4.8 million and was later reduced to $1.5 million, has been largely satisfied. But the former mayor still owes just over $193,000, and prosecutors are working to collect it.

Harold Gurewitz, an attorney representing Kilpatrick, said he has not had an opportunity to review the court filings and declined to comment.

Messages left with PayPal and Plumfund were not immediately returned.

Kilpatrick, the son of former U.S. Rep. Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, took office as Detroit mayor in 2002, after serving in the state House. His fall began in 2008 when the Free Press published text messages that showed he lied during a police whistleblower trial when he testified that he did not have an affair with his chief of staff, Christine Beatty, and gave misleading testimony about the firing of a deputy police chief.

Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison following his 2013 conviction on a slew of public corruption crimes, including racketeering, bribery, fraud and extortion. He lost his appeals but found his second chance when former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence 20 years early.

Kilpatrick, 52, was previously married to Carlita Kilpatrick. The two divorced in 2018.

Some of what Kilpatrick owed was to be paid jointly by his friend and former city contractor Bobby Ferguson. Assets seized from Ferguson would reduce the total owed by the former mayor.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4. Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter.

Become a subscriber.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Former Detroit mayor under investigation

DETROIT, MI — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being investigated by federal officials after an online fundraiser appeared to raise 800-thousand-dollars for he and his family for a home in Florida. Kilpatrick still owes Detroit just over 193-thousand-dollars according to court documents. Investigators are looking to see if...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Prosecutors Go After Kwame Kilpatrick's PayPal Account for IRS Taxes

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit has opened an investigation it hopes will force Kwame Kilpatrick to pay restitution he owes from his public corruption conviction in 2013, The Detroit News reports. The action comes at a time when the 52-year-old former mayor has been on social media, soliciting funds...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
fox2detroit.com

Feds probe Kwame Kilpatrick restitution after alleged online fundraiser

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is under investigation by the feds, wanting to know if he's been paying back the money he owes the city. It comes following news of an online fundraiser so his family could allegedly buy a home in a luxury development in Florida - a claim he denied recently to Lloyd Jackson on 760 WJR-AM.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit-area legislator, starting baby leave, blasts 'cultural barriers and outdated workplace norms'

"This issue is personal," state Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, says of paid workplace leaves for new dads. The freshman lawmaker "will be taking paternity leave from the Michigan House" because his third son was born July 1, he adds on social media. He steps aside for an undisclosed time even though "there is no actual parental leave policy for state legislators."
CANTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Kilpatrick
Person
Donald Trump
WOOD TV8

State lotteries transfer wealth out of needy communities

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — While the growing expansion of casinos and state-sanctioned sports betting steal the spotlight, state lotteries have nearly doubled in size over the past two decades, driving a multibillion-dollar wealth transfer from low-income U.S. communities to powerful multinational companies. A nationwide investigation of state lotteries by...
WARREN, MI
WNEM

Police: Ex-employee at Flint GM plant threatened to shoot up facility

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a threat to a facility last week, according to the Flint Police Department. On Wednesday, July 6, police received a complaint from GM personnel at Atherton Road and Van...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilpatricks#Fox2 Detroit#House#The Free Press
michiganchronicle.com

National Black Leaders to Hold Black Wealth Builders Summit in Detroit

The Black Business School and Strather Academy are hosting the Black Wealth Builder Summit Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31 at the DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby. The event will be streamed live to a national audience. Herb Strather, Chairman of Strather Academy with...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

State Rep. Jewell Jones tests positive for alcohol, violating probation

HEIGHTS — State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-11th District) was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a probation violation, but had the jail time dismissed in exchange for the completion of a treatment program. Jones’ pled guilty June 30 to violating probation after he tested positive for alcohol on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Allied Media Conference explores 'radical hospitality' with 3 Detroit-area culinarians

People from across the globe gathered — both virtually and in person at Detroit’s Marygrove College — for the Allied Media Conference from June 30 to July 3. For more than 20 years, the now biennial conference has garnered thousands of attendees from New York and California to France and Canada to engage in conversations and interactive exercises centered on social justice matters. After hours, participants kept the conversations going against the backdrop of music by...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On Homicide Of Jonas Williams

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Jonas Williams. The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at about 9:55 p.m., in the 3600 block of Wayburn Street on Detroit’s east side. Officials say Jonas Williams, stepped outside of his house when an unknown shooter approached on foot and fired multiple shots at Williams before fleeing the location. Williams was wounded at pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or going on the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy