ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro apartment residents reportedly exposed to chemical, rushed to Augusta Health

By Monique Calello, Patrick Hite, Bill Atkinson and William Ramsey, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago

FISHERSVILLE — Several residents of a Waynesboro low-income apartment complex have been taken to Augusta Health after reportedly being exposed to a gas leak inside the building.

Hospital spokesperson Lisa Schwenk said all four residents brought to the hospital's emergency department are in good condition. No more patients were expected.

Augusta Health had called a mass-casualty incident within the hospital as a precaution. An MCI indicates a larger-than-normal influx of patients are expected at a single time, which prompts all medical personnel inside the hospital to be on standby in case they are needed.

Schwenk said the MCI has since been cancelled.

Several fire and rescue units were outside of the complex at 300 S. Wayne Ave. checking out the premises and tending to residents. A number of residents were outside the building drinking water and speaking with rescue workers. Several of them were using wheelchairs.

So far, no cause of the gas leak has been reported.

There are 188 apartments located in the building.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro apartment residents reportedly exposed to chemical, rushed to Augusta Health

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Mass casualty incident at Augusta Health involving chemical exposure

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has received four patients from Springdale Apartments in Waynesboro who have experienced a chemical exposure, according to an Augusta Health spokesperson. Assessment of the patients is in process and WHSV is heading to the area to learn more. Stay with us on-air and...
Augusta Free Press

Interstate 81 sinkhole work in Shenandoah County rescheduled for July 12

Northbound Interstate 81 motorists can expect single left-lane closures and a possible closure of all northbound lanes July 12-13 for sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the northbound I-81 left shoulder at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Augusta County, VA
Government
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
City
Fishersville, VA
City
Staunton, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Health
Augusta County, VA
Health
City
Waynesboro, VA
rewind1051.com

Free pizza for city residents this Wednesday

Did you know, three out of five home fire deaths had no working smoke alarms?. Each year, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and CiCi’s, sponsor a Free Pizza and Free Smoke Alarm event for residents living within the Harrisonburg City limits. The 19th Annual Free Pizza Free Smoke Alarm Event...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of July 11-15

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
WHSV

Chicken owners worried for their feathered friends’ futures

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s much-discussed animal ordinance is on the book as of their last city council meeting on June 27. Some residents are hoping to convince them to add a grandfather clause to the ordinance. The ordinance says people in Waynesboro may own up to 16 chickens,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Augusta County responded to domestic disturbance, one arrested

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday around 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at Landings Lane Apartments in Weyers Cave. When they got to the scene, deputies spoke to a woman who reported the incident, who told officials she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Mci#Emergency Department#Gas Leak#Augusta Health#Staunton News
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Agriculture expanding spotted Lanternfly quarantine

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

County employee dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center

County employee dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center. At approximately 8:24 a.m. today, responders were notified of an industrial accident that occurred at the Chancellor Convenience Center located at 5917 Harrison Road. Deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene within minutes to find a deceased county employee who was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Michael Nutter of Mineral, Virginia who was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Solid Waste Collections Division since June 21, 2022. Detectives are working with state and local officials to determine the cause of the accident.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Parents react to car chase, death near Botetourt Co. daycare

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WXFR) — After a police chase from Roanoke City to Botetourt County ended with the driver dead and a passenger injured, parents were rerouted to pick up their children at a nearby daycare. According to the Roanoke Police Department, a call came in about a man...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WHSV

ACSO makes arrest following domestic disturbance in Weyers Cave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:20 am, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at Landings Lane Apartments in Weyers Cave. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the female reporting party, who said that she had been assaulted and that...
wsvaonline.com

Fisherville mans case in limbo

The case against a Fishersville man charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol riot is in a bit of limbo. Jeffrey McKellop has been incarcerated for seven months with no trial date in sight, although he has already entered “not guilty” pleas to each of the charges.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Elkton Vice Mayor’s hearing scheduled

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A hearing has been scheduled for Elkton Vice Mayor Randell Snow regarding a criminal complaint filed by a town employee. Snow’s attorney appeared in court Monday, July 11. Judge Collins presided. The hearing date is set for September 12 at 2 p.m. Stay with WHSV...
ELKTON, VA
wina.com

Three airlifted to UVa in Rockingham County crash

SHENANDOAH (WINA) – Three people were airlifted to UVA Medical Center after a single-car, Monday afternoon crash in Rockingham County. A car carrying three people was traveling on a country road just west of the town of Shenandoah when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side, where it collided with an embankment and overturned.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Armed robbery at Elkton Subway location

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Elkton are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway location along Stuart Avenue. According to Elkton Chief of Police David Harris, an unidentified man displayed a handgun toward employees just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Harris said the man left with an undisclosed amount...
ELKTON, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
778
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy