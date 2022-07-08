ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansford County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hansford, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND EASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Booker, or 16 miles northwest of Lipscomb, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton and Booker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND EASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beaver A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Beaver, northwestern Lipscomb and northeastern Ochiltree Counties through 900 PM CDT At 835 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Darrouzett, or 15 miles northwest of Lipscomb, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Booker and Darrouzett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

