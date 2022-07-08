Special WBSM Broadcast Will Rock New Bedford for Joe Jesus’ ’50s Night

I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.

