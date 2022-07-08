Special WBSM Broadcast Will Rock New Bedford for Joe Jesus’ ’50s Night
By Tim Weisberg
1420 WBSM
3 days ago
The entire SouthCoast is ready to rock and roll and welcome Joe Jesus’ '50s Night back to New Bedford on July 21, but we here at WBSM wanted to do something extra special to celebrate Joe, his favorite decade, and the event’s big return. That’s why we’ve...
New Bedford Festival Theatre shares “A Tale as Old as Time” with Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” live on stage.New Bedford Festival Theatre and Executive Producer Wendy Hall have announced the casting for their production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast which will be presented July 22-31, 2022 at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center at 684 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA.
For the second year in a row, a Marion family looks to keep the legacy of their late son alive by hosting an epic festival filled with music and entertainment. NolanFest returns to Silvershell Beach in Marion on Saturday, July 23, 5 to 9 p.m., and it’s shaping up to be even bigger than last year.
With Marcus Ferro now moving to the new weeknight program SouthCoast Tonight alongside Chris McCarthy, the question has come up as to what will happen to his highly successful Saturday afternoon program?. Well, you could say Saturday afternoons are about to go in a little bit of a different direction...
We’ve told you before about Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis coming from humble beginnings right here on the SouthCoast, born and raised in Wareham before ending up in Hollywood with a movie and television career that is now in its fifth decade. Before she was appearing on the silver...
Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
If you need a change of scenery after a good stretch of working from home, you have to check out this New Bedford museum offering a free workspace with a view. Being able to work from anywhere has been a blessing for so many but it also may have created roadblocks to inspiration. The Roch-Jones-Duff House and Garden Museum is offering a solution.
I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
Here on the SouthCoast, we sure do love lobster. While New Bedford’s port may mostly be known for scallops and groundfishing, lobster is never too far from anyone’s seafood dreams around these parts. As with most things these days, lobster is pretty expensive. It’s become something we can...
One of Emeril Legasse’s favorite Fall River spots is also becoming a spot under consideration for movies and television. Mee Sum, located at 1819 South Main Street, may be featured again on the small or big screen. Part owner Regina Mark stated that industry folks visited the restaurant today...
A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
The agonizing story about a Swansea teenager who died as a result of doing a backflip into a swimming pool has shattered hearts across the SouthCoast. The dive caused the teen to severely injure his neck, leaving him paralyzed in the water and unable to swim. He died as a result.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society. “You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside...
The yearly festival returns to Boston, honoring the long fishing tradition of the city’s Italian-American population. Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast returns to the North End Aug. 18—21. Fleet, North, and Lewis Streets are closed to car traffic during the festival, while the streets are packed to the brim with food vendors selling Italian specialties—sausages, calamari, pasta, pizza, arancini, and more.
You'll find it in Foxborough. Foxborough may be synonymous with football, but its luxury camping game is undeniable after campground Normandy Farms was named among the best in America by USA Today readers. The camping destination recently ranked No. 5 on the publication’s list of best luxury RV resorts in...
Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
We all know that living in Boston costs an arm and a leg (take that back, both arms and both legs). It's no easy financial feat, and most of us would consider ourselves lucky to snag a somewhat ok place for a non-exorbitant price. But take a step back for...
Joe Jesus' '50s Night returns to New Bedford for the first time in two years with an exciting announcement of the musical groups playing everything from rock and roll to Motown to rhythm and blues and every other genre that defined a decade. They'll be playing the classic tunes of...
Comments / 0