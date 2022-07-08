ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Eddy County and State of New Mexico deal with changing and shrinking labor force

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKZPJ_0gZJuuY700

COVID-19, an aging population and people moving out of state were some factors officials believed were to blame for a shrinking workforce in the state.

New Mexico’s labor force participation rate (LFPR) was the fifth lowest in the United States in 2021, read a study conducted by the State's Department of Workforce Solutions (DWS).

New Mexico’s LFPR was 57 percent last year, five points lower than the national average of 62 percent. For nearly 50 years New Mexico’s LFPR was less than the national average, the study cited.

Rachel Moskowitz, DWS bureau chief, said New Mexico reached its peak labor rate in 1990 and 1994 at 64 percent.

“New Mexico’s participation rate has fallen faster than the national average,” she wrote in the study.

“The difference became especially pronounced starting in 2011 when New Mexico’s LFPR dropped to 58.4 percent, 5.7 percentage points lower than the U.S. rate of 64.1 percent.”

According to the DWS study, working men aged 25 to 34 declined nearly 8 percent in New Mexico from 1999 to 2021.

The LFPR for New Mexico women ages 25 to 44 fell nearly 4 percent and LPFR for disabled citizens age 18 to 44 fell nearly 3 percent from 1999 to 2021, the DWS study cited.

Carlsbad Department of Development (CDOD) Marketing Director Jeff Campbell said the worker shortage impacted Eddy County businesses along with the county's unemployment rate.

He said CDOD, the City of Carlsbad and Eddy County try to recruit national retailers and restaurants along with potential employees to live and work in Carlsbad.

“After COVID-19 we’ve seen a big shift in the workforce. It’s been kind of a crazy time that we’re still dealing with,” he said.

In May, Eddy County had one of the lowest unemployment rates in New Mexico, per DWS data, at 3.6 percent.

Los Alamos County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.9 percent followed by Union County at 2.6 percent.

New Mexico’s overall unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in May, according to DWS.

Campbell said CDOD worked closely with DWS to find employment for those seeking it.

“We want to find out where the people are. We know people are still out there. DWS has been trying to put together different educational programs to show people that they have certain funding that maybe available for businesses that are trying to train employees,” he said.

Campbell said CDOD and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce host frequent job fairs for potential employers and employees.

The labor shortage and low unemployment did not hurt staffing for a national supermarket chain located in Carlsbad.

Joey Marcades, spokesperson for Lubbock based United Supermarkets, owners of Albertsons Market, said most New Mexico locations have plenty of staff.

He said United Supermarkets was always hiring and offered competitive pay, benefits and other incentives, like grocery discounts and flexible scheduling.

“We believe our family-like culture and community involvement offers an incentive all on its own,” Marcades said. “Several of our senior leadership team members started sacking groceries for the company when they were teenagers.”

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

Comments / 10

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico Governor announced multiple state infrastructure investments

CLOVIS, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release on Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple infrastructure investments and transformational projects that were aimed at growing health care staffing, securing a long-term water source, and supporting area seniors. Grisham announced that $30 million in state funding would go towards the Eastern New Mexico Water […]
CLOVIS, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Governor Makes Judicial Appointments

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced the appointment of three judges. David Allen Murphy to the Second Judicial District Court serving Bernalillo County;. Karl William Reifsteck to the Thirteenth Judicial District Court serving Cibola, Sandoval, and Valencia counties; and. Asra Imtiaz Elliott to the...
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

Chart 660: Los Alamos County Continues To Lead New Mexico In COVID Cases, Now Second In United States

This chart displays the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses per 100,000 people by county in New Mexico. Los Alamos County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 diagnoses, as has been the case throughout most of the latest surge. Furthermore, Los Alamos County is now second out of 3,006 counties in the United States. Source: New York Times. Created by.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, NM
Business
State
New Mexico State
County
Eddy County, NM
Eddy County, NM
Government
Carlsbad, NM
Government
City
Carlsbad, NM
krwg.org

Fronteras- COVID-19 Recovery in Southern New Mexico

The Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative is working on. a reporting project to shine light on COVID-19 recovery in the region. The collaborative is working to implement solutions journalism. into the project. Reporter Reyes Mata III with the collaborative shares. an update on his work covering COVID-19 recovery in southern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newmexicopbs.org

Christina Selby – Wildflowers of New Mexico

Ecologist by degree and naturalist by heart, photographer Christina Selby captures the beauty of New Mexico’s wildflowers. Focusing on shape, form and texture, painter Chase Mullen explores southern ecosystems in elaborate detail. AUDUBON MURAL PROJECT. Creating murals of over 300 birds, the ambitious Audubon mural project in New York...
PHOTOGRAPHY
kunm.org

SAT: Secretary Haaland touring nationwide with investigating government-backed boarding schools in mind, New Mexico national forest supervisor gets new post, + More

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses – By Sean Murphy, Associated Press. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Force#United Supermarkets#The State#Department Of Workforce#Lfpr#Dws#Cdod
KFDA

Eastern New Mexico provides $30 million for water supply system

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A coming water supply system for Eastern New Mexico got an inflow of $30 million from the state of New Mexico today. Governor Michelle Luhan Grisham announced the investment in the pipeline that will bring water from Ute Reservoir to numerous towns like Clovis and Cannon Airforce Base.
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico women showcase their businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
ksfr.org

Lawmakers Consider Creating The Public Bank Of New Mexico

State lawmakers are once again considering legislation to establish a Public Bank of New Mexico. The Investments and Pension Oversight Committee met last week at Roundhouse to hear about the proposal and other issues. A presentation from the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity told legislators that the bank would increase...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

State money will help with Roswell flooding damage

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – As monsoon season continues to sweep across the state, one southeast New Mexico community is about to receive some massive help from the state. Last month, flooding in Roswell damaged homes and washed away a bridge. Saturday, the state announced it’s putting $1.7 million into Roswell to make sure it doesn’t happen […]
ROSWELL, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy