Education officials partnering in new program to further credential completion

Officials within Kentucky’s secondary and elementary education and higher education systems are partnering to try to increase the completion of the academic journey.

The Council on Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Department of Education have announced their participation in an effort to eliminate equity gaps and improve postsecondary outcomes. It’s through a national organization called OneGoal, described as working to ensure more students from low-income communities earn a postsecondary credential.

The two-year program begins with school and district leaders working with OneGoal coaches to assess postsecondary readiness. From there, a plan will be developed that’s tailored to unique contexts. $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief dollars will go to support the program.