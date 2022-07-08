ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue relocates at LaGuardia Airport to Terminal B

By Finn Hoogensen
 3 days ago
FILE- This March 16, 2017, file photo, shows a JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – JetBlue Airways will fully relocate at LaGuardia Airport to Terminal B on Saturday, July 9.

All JetBlue flights at LaGuardia Airport will depart and arrive at Terminal B. JetBlue had previously been split between two terminals at LaGuardia since last fall.

JetBlue will now be fully located in the same terminal as its Northeast Alliance partner American Airlines, allowing for more convenient connection flights between the airlines.

JetBlue, headquartered in Long Island City, Queens, flies to more than 100 destinations in the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom.

Additionally, JetBlue’s newest nonstop flight from LaGuardia to Portland, Maine (PWM) begins on July 10.

