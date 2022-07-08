Deb’s Tiny Free Library

Richard “Cat” Weems will be laid to rest tomorrow in McDonough Georgia. Weems was the lead singer of the 1960’s Pikeville band Richie Weems and the Continental V, which became nationally known after their cover of “Making Believe” and their original song, “Natural Born Man” made the Billboard charts in 1963.
Dynamic duo Justice and Kennedy are brothers who must be adopted together and are social butterflies. They enjoy feline companionships and love an atmosphere with lots' of human attention. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-LOST for more information.
Although some may say that Chelsy Marise Giles was dealt a tough hand in life, you’d never know that by her demeanor. Giles endured epilepsy throughout her life and battled cancer before her death in July 2021 at the age of 34. “We still feel the presence of Chelsy,”...
Pets can do wonders for a senior’s quality of life. Many seniors rely on the relationships they form with their furry friends to avoid loneliness and to feel a sense of purpose. But when there’s not enough food to go around, some seniors may decide to sacrifice some of their own provisions to keep their pets fed and healthy.
KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
Tim Daly is new to Henry County’s extension office, but he isn’t new to the job in general. Daly spent 16 years with University of Georgia Extension before coming to Henry two months ago. Most of that time was in Gwinnett County, where he was the ANR agent (agriculture and natural resources). He now holds the same position here.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County teachers are getting a bigger raise than expected. On Tuesday, July 5, the Gwinnett County Board of Education (BOE) held a special called meeting. During the open session of the meeting, the Gwinnett County BOE voted to amend its Fiscal Year 2023 budget,...
ATLANTA — One day you are able to enjoy steak, hamburgers and sausage, and the next day those foods cause a severe allergic reaction. People who suffer from a condition called alpha-gal syndrome break out in hives after eating red meat. “I was fully covered in these hives head...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local animal shelter needs your help. They’re overflowing with dogs and cats. A lot of people decided to get pets during the pandemic, but now adoptions are way down. There are specific things you can do to help ease the overcrowding. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved staff members. In a heartfelt post, the hospital announced that their gentle-spirited golden retriever Casper has crossed the rainbow bridge. Casper started walking the medical wings 13 years ago, in the fall of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in a Cherokee County subdivision are still cleaning up Monday from a strong line of storms that moved through the area Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. High winds toppled dozens of trees in a swath along Bells...
The Henry County Parks and Recreation Adult Spring Softball 2022 season is set to begin on Monday, August 1. Registration will be accepted in the recreation office at Heritage Park from now through February 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online at www.hcprd.org. Monday Night Co-Ed League ($475...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of workers at a metro Atlanta company said they're owed thousands of dollars after the medical interpreting firm just stopped paying them. They said they have gone to the owner of CulturaLink in Gwinnett County to find out what was going on with their paychecks.
Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the overturn of Roe v. Wade continues to affect thousands of women across the country, one local doctor discussed with WRBL the impact the reversal is having in a rural community. Dr. Joy Baker is an OB-GYN physician based in LaGrange, she said she...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A year after her two sons were allegedly murdered by a friend, one mother is pushing for everyone to get mental health checkups, if they need them. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with Tyreene Brown, a grieving mom who is working to help others.
Imagine visiting the best BBQ spot in every state!. It's touted as the "Ultimate BBQ Road Trip." BBQ experts Go Shindig, have mapped out the road trip across the US, stopping at all of the top-rated grill houses. For its Georgia stop, they suggest a visit to Community Q BBQ in Decatur.
On Thursday, July 7th, officials broke ground for the Peachtree City Town Pantry that will be located on the corner of Ga. Highway 74 South and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. This project will be a 9,976 sq. ft. wood-framed multi-tenant building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station,...
