WWLP

Lisa Ziegert murder case to air on Dateline

By Alanna Flood
 3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Saturday night on 22News, a Dateline episode called “The Music Box” on the Lisa Ziegert murder will be aired.

Timeline: Lisa Ziegert murder investigation 1992 – 2019

Even though this shocking abduction and murder of a 24-year-old girl from Agawam took place 30 years ago, it’s left an indelible mark on people’s memories. Lisa Ziegert was murdered in 1992 after she was abducted from the card shop she worked at, Brittany’s Card and Gift Shoppe on Walnut Street extension in Agawam.

Her partially clothed body was later found in a wooded area four days after she disappeared. Such violent crime was shocking to such a tight knit community.

“Well I grew up in this town and we never had anything like this happen. Umm, I can’t recall there ever being a murder until it occurred and everybody was all of sudden so suspicious of each other and it really did tear the town apart,” said Benjamin Oz of Chicopee, who was in Agawam on Friday.

The Ziegert case remained unsolved and open for more than 20 years until 2016 when DNA technology lead them to Gary Schara of West Springfield, who plead guilty .

The Dateline episode airs Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. on 22News.

Comments / 1

