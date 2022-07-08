ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie Celebrates Park and Recreation Month

gptx.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation Department is joining park and recreation agencies across the country to recognize the month of...

www.gptx.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best state fair food in Dallas outside of fair season

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fair food, get your fair food here!. Well, if there was a better time to tell you this we would, but there’s no better time than the present. Monday, July 11 is National State Fair Food Day! So, if you’re into corn dogs, funnel cakes and all things giant and fried, we’re about to speak your language.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Lifestyle
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Grand Prairie, TX
Government
City
Grand Prairie, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

From art, music, to a little bit of rodeo, this weekend offers a diverse lineup of activities for you and yours. Art South is an innovative public installation in a shipping container on Magnolia Ave. that launched in 2015 with the first dynamic installation by Jay Wilkinson. Over the years, it’s curated artists for the outdoor installation space and is now located in the South Main District Micro park. Art Tooth has partnered with Art South and the Near Southside Arts for the exhibition featuring 29 artists on July 8 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the local community arts space, The Pool.
FORT WORTH, TX
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie Farmers market to hold Super Saturday event tomorrow

The Grand Prairie Farmers Market will hold its Super Saturday sale this Saturday, July 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Market Manager Stephanie Teer said the market holds Super Saturday events once a month. “It is our biggest Saturday of the month,” Teer said. “All of our vendors will be present....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Recreation Department
gptx.org

Fire-Starting 101 - Surviving the Summer

Come learn how to survive the Summer with some essential skills that will come in handy the next time you end up stranded on a deserted island with nothing but the clothes on your back, some ingredients for s’mores, and the knowledge you gained from our library survivalist. Shotwell...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

The Big Reveal: Restaurants announced and reservations open for DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week 25th Anniversary serves up delicious cuisine, support for North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope this summer. DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX (July 11, 2022) – Get your appetites ready! DFW Restaurant Week is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this summer, serving up support for longtime charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope with every delicious meal for a deal. Join in the foodie festivities with a month of delectable dining for lunch, dinner, and newly added brunch with top restaurants across the Metroplex, Aug. 8 – Sept. 4, 2022. Featuring a variety of special anniversary offerings, the excitement begins on Reservation Day, Monday, July 11, when the official list of participating restaurants is revealed and reservations open.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National 7-Eleven Day

The granddaddy of all convenience stores got its start as an offshoot of the Southland Ice Company. In 1927, the store that would become 7-Eleven opened its doors in Dallas, Texas. The idea was to sell eggs, milk, and bread, which would allow shoppers to avoid grocery stores if they...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opens at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

The Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar now open in Plano will be offering new menu items alongside its regular dishes. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar officially opened June 10 in its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant has been offering delivery services since mid-May. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5646. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Small North Texas City Offering Free Medical and Dental Services to Residents

Ferris, Texas will soon offer free medical and dental care to its residents.Hush Naidoo Jade/Unsplash. A small community on the edge of the Dallas Fort-Worth area is working to provide free basic health care to everyone who lives there. According to Fox 4, the city of Ferris is holding a clinic with free dental services on Friday and Saturday. The event called Operation Ferris is a taste of a health care program that could serve as a model for other communities.
FERRIS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you will find there, and how to plan a trip to each one.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy