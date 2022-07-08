ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Cabrera named to MLB All-Star team

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtgE2_0gZJtmlk00

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has been named to the 2022 American League All-Star team by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

This is the 12th time that Cabrera has been selected as an All-Star.

Despite a decline in power, Cabrera is still having an effective year at the plate for the Tigers. Cabrera is batting .308, the highest on the team by a wide margin.

The last few seasons have been filled with accolades for Cabrera. He got his 500th home run in August of 2021, and he got his 3,000th hit in April of this season.

This is his 20th season in the league and his first All-Star appearance since 2016.

Cabrera join Albert Pujols as “Legends” picks for the game, an honor for all they’ve done for the game.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for some in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As of 6AM, the Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled. A few thunderstorms remain possible through early morning, but should remain below severe limits. PREVIOUS UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Mid-Michigan viewing area as thunderstorms roll through overnight. The watch is primarily for the […]
LANSING, MI
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fadeawayworld.net

The Jordan Rules: The Truth About Michael Jordan's Intense Rivalry Against Isiah Thomas And The “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons

Michael Jordan is considered the G.O.A.T. by many fans. The biggest reason for this is that His Airness went 6-0 in the NBA Finals. Jordan did go undefeated in the NBA Finals, but despite what some fans think, Jordan didn't win the chip every year he played. Jordan played 15 years in the league, winning in six of those years.
DETROIT, MI
