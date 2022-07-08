Contra Costa County Public Works Will Apply a Chip Seal on Local Roads

A former employee of a Santa Rosa based Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning company has been arrested for stealing thermostats from them. Over the past few months, a business the located on the 2800 block of Duke Court reported that 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats, worth about $35,000, had been stolen from them. They believed that an employee was behind the thefts. Last Wednesday, company noticed that another box of Nest Thermostats had been stolen (12 units total). They were able to track the box to a former employee’s residence on the 1100 block of Kidd road in Windsor. A search warrant carried out by police found evidence of the thefts and police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Lane Uchytil for burglary and possession of stolen property.

