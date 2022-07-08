ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Contra Costa County Public Works Will Apply a Chip Seal on Local Roads

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContra Costa County, CA – The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be applying a chip seal on roads in the following areas:. Unincorporated Orinda (including Fish Ranch Road and Wildcat Canyon Road) Canyon (including Pinehurst Road) The work is scheduled to begin...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 1

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley to Discuss Fines for Fine Sideshow and Street Racing Spectators

On Tuesday, the Oakley City Council will discuss approving an ordinance that would fine spectators at illegal speed contests, exhibitions of speed or sideshows. Those who participate and watch sideshows on private property within the City of Oakley could face a misdemeanor, subject to six-months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
OAKLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Parks And Recreation#Urban Construction#Fish Ranch Road#Cccpwd
NBC Bay Area

Advocates Push to Reopen John F. Kennedy Drive, Great Highway to Vehicles

Grassroots supporters are handing in petition signatures for a ballot measure to reopen John F. Kennedy Drive and the Great Highway this Monday. If approved, the November ballot measure would reopen JFK Drive to cars on weekdays, and would be closed for pedestrians only on weekends and holidays for six months of the year. The Great highway would also be restored to vehicles only seven days a week from Lincoln Way to Skyline Boulevard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…July 4 through 10, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 10, 2022) — Yup, it’s hot and dry out there – but don’t even think about giving your lawn an extra soaking. The Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District have enacted Stage 2 water restrictions, which include a drought surcharge on all water use and limits on outdoor watering.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley: Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Bridgehead Road

At 11:25 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire along Bridgehead Road along I-160 in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 93 reported smoke showing from the fire station and when Battalion 9 arrived on scene reported 1/4 acre fire with a couple of structures threatened at the trailer park.
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Collisions backed up two Bay Area bridges

FOSTER CITY (KRON) – Monday morning’s commute went off at a bad start, with San Francisco Peninsula-bound lanes on two bridges backed up due to collisions. At 6:59 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in the westbound lanes. The right shoulder was affected […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Local Police Departments Announce National Night Out Signups

Local Police Departments in Contra Costa County have began announcing they will be hosting their 2022 National Night Out events. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

5642 Crestmont Ave., Livermore, Alameda County, CA, 94551

Listed by Liz Hughes with Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5642 Crestmont Ave. Español?. Description for 5642 Crestmont Ave. Liz Hughes - 925-621-1222 - Wow!!! This beautiful home is ready for you to move...
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officials Ask All Drones to Clear Marsh Fire Area

Fire officials ask drone pilots to stay clear of the 5-mile radius surrounding 700 Willow Pass Road in Pittsburg as they work to clear a wildfire, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire. Firefighters first responded to the vegetation fire last month, and it has since burned 200 acres....
PITTSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Former Employee of Santa Rosa HVAC Company Arrested for Stealing Thermostats

A former employee of a Santa Rosa based Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning company has been arrested for stealing thermostats from them. Over the past few months, a business the located on the 2800 block of Duke Court reported that 150 to 200 Nest Thermostats, worth about $35,000, had been stolen from them. They believed that an employee was behind the thefts. Last Wednesday, company noticed that another box of Nest Thermostats had been stolen (12 units total). They were able to track the box to a former employee’s residence on the 1100 block of Kidd road in Windsor. A search warrant carried out by police found evidence of the thefts and police arrested 26-year-old Zachary Lane Uchytil for burglary and possession of stolen property.
SANTA ROSA, CA
point2homes.com

4237 Rio Vista Pl, Oakley, Contra Costa County, CA, 94561

Mariam Griffith - Cell: 925-759-4538 - This welcoming single story home is turn key ready for you. Over 100k in renovations and upgrades! Perfect for entertaining and wowing your guests. No details left out, immaculately maintained. New interior paint, handpicked custom light fixtures throughout, all new carpet/flooring, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous backyard with extended patio that boasts your sparkling pool and jacuzzi. Fully paid Solar, NEW high efficiency HVAC system and NEW roof and NEW fence. This home is a great deal, come see before it’s gone!
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Set to Review 2023-2031 Housing Element Update

On Tuesday, the Oakley City Council will review its draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update which was released on Jun 29, 2022. The City has been seeking feedback from the public. The 295 page document is available for public review: Click here. Editors Note – below are portions from the report...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Hot Bay Area weather expected to peak. Cool relief is on the way

A high-pressure “heat dome” that has covered the Western region since late last week moved wider over California and the Bay Area region over the weekend but is about to be met with resistance, according to the National Weather Service. The result: Temperatures that were expected to soar...
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy