Common second trimester abortion procedure now banned in Indiana

Indiana Daily Student
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge allowed a 2019 ban on the most common second trimester abortion procedure to take place in Indiana on Thursday, according to the IndyStar. The law bans dilation and evacuation abortions except in cases...

Comments / 37

America first
3d ago

Why would a woman wait until after 4 months to murder the baby? This world is full of sick in the head people.

Reply(31)
23
lifelink
2d ago

if someone has an abortion in the 2nd trimester, pretty sure they wanted that baby. they get one. then, then something has clearly gone wrong

Reply
6
