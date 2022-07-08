ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Mayor’s Fishing Pond closing due to flooding

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been...

www.wrdw.com

WJBF

Gas leak causes businesses to temporarily close on Bobby Jones Expressway in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire and Rescue reporting a gas leak on Rose Lane in Martinez. According to authorities, Cheeseburger Bobby’s and Posh Nail Spa on Bobby Jones Expressway have been temporarily evacuated. According to Atlanta Gas Light, an independent construction contractor with an excavator hit a gas line. Authorities say the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Upcoming lane closures drivers can expect near Exit 190

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Near Exit 190, crews are working next to the I-20 westbound and eastbound ramps. We checked when the closures will be the biggest issue for drivers. The area has been dealing with construction for quite some time, and right now, steps to widen some roads are...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys mail truck in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Boil Water Advisory in effect for some residents in Aiken County

Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. If you reside in the Glenridge Mobile Home Estates and Green Acres Park that water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Water leak interrupts water service in the Riverwatch area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water leak on Cabela Drive, residents of the area were without water, according to management at Riverwatch Apartments. In an email to Riverwatch residents, it says the city of Augusta had shut off the water in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Discord focuses on control of Augusta burn center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on litigation at Augusta’s burn center at Doctors Hospital. Recently a judge appointed an interim CEO after the death of Fred Mullins, who’d been president and CEO. After Mullins’ death, his brother Frank took over as CEO. Now a...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Downtown Augusta restaurant reopens to share Cuban heritage

Leafy green plants painted on the walls, vibrant art and the front fender of a classic Chevrolet nailed to the wall, the inside of the reopened Pineapple Ink Tavern showcases its newly styled Cuban flare. Located at 1002 Broad Street in the heart of downtown Augusta, the food and drink...
WRDW-TV

As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another flare-up of the violent crime sweeping the region, authorities will look at ways to curb gangs that are blamed for much of the violence. Georgia’s attorney general is coming to town on the heels of another violent weekend that included two slayings:. On...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

North Augusta Public Safety Officer to be honored

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Monday in North Augusta- a special event in memory of a local law enforcement officer who died from COVID. A group of motorcyclists from Washington State will escort a trailer covered in pictures of fallen officers from across the country. ‘The End of Watch: Ride to...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closures on I-20 Exit 190, on and off ramps

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be construction along Exit 190 of I-20, and drivers need to be aware of some lane closures and traffic shifts. This is related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road. The construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th to Friday, July 15th. These are the areas that […]
wgac.com

Two People Hurt When Train Derails in Columbia

Two people were hurt in a train derailment this morning in Columbia. It happened around 8:20 a.m. close to Longwood Drive near Shop Road. Two railway employees were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but it’s not known how seriously they were hurt. Authorities say multiple cars ran...
WRDW-TV

Gas prices keep sliding for Georgia, South Carolina drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina drivers continue to see relief as gas prices keep falling. The average price Monday in Georgia is $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.31 a week ago. In Augusta, the price is even lower – at $4.09 Monday, compared to $4.22 a week ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Water stopped at Flowing Wells Springs

For decades people have come to Flowing Wells Spring for the great water but there was none to have today surprising even the property owners who want it to remain open to the public
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County June 10-16

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 10-16. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 150 Foxhound Run Road – $802,000. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken City Council to consider adjusting AMDC appointment requirements

Aiken City Council could admit Monday evening that one of the allegations made in a lawsuit filed to stop the current plans for Project Pascalis is true. On the agenda for the 7 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first reading of an ordinance amending the city's code regarding the membership requirements of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia on the road in Blackville: The Healing Springs

Blackville, SC (WOLO)– On long road trips and hot days it’s always a good idea to drink water to stay hydrated, but what about filling up on water that is rumored to heal?. You might just find that right over the Orangeburg county line in Blackville at the Healing Springs.
BLACKVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash blocks traffic on Gordon Highway at Sibley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at Sibley Road was blocking westbound traffic on Gordon Highway on Thursday afternoon. It was reported at 2:32 p.m. as an injury accident, according to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports. Traffic was at a standstill, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA should stay cloudy and dry for the rest of the afternoon into this evening. Winds will be light and variable overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid and low 70s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight into early Tuesday. Tuesday looks mostly...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Peaches, other produce hit summer peak

July is prime time for South Carolina peaches, and tons of produce are on the move each day from facilities around Edgefield and Saluda counties, helping provide a major boost for several towns and jobs for hundreds of seasonal and full-time employees. "It's hot, and everybody's busy," in the words...
EDGEFIELD, SC

