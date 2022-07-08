ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughlin, NV

Lucky guest wins over $1M at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new millionaire in Laughlin,...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

California guest wins over $100K jackpot at one Laughlin casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky visitor from California just took home a six-digit jackpot after visiting a casino in Laughlin, Nevada. It happened at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, where a visitor from Cathedral City, California, took home a $113,982 jackpot while playing a penny Big Fish Grand machine on Saturday, July 9.
LAUGHLIN, NV
news3lv.com

6 injured in explosion at commercial facility in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Police and Fire officials are on the scene of an explosion at a commercial facility. An evacuation is underway and no smoke or fire is visible at this time. Officials say 6 employees were injured as a result of this incident. They were...
BOULDER CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy