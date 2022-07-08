ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, NY

Alanis Morissette is Performing at Bethel Woods July 19th; Enter to Win Tickets

By Alison Cox
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Iconic Alanis Morissette is coming to Bethel Woods July 19th, along with the alt rock band Garbage, to help celebrate 25 years of her iconic album, "Jagged Little Pill". "Jagged Little Pill"...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Death Cab for Cutie is at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center on July 16th; Enter to Win!

Death Cab for Cutie will be coming to Poughkeepsie to perform at the Mid Hudson Civic Center on July 16th, as a part of their Asphalt Meadows Tour!. The group first started in 1997 as a side project for lead singer Ben Gibbard, but expanded to be a complete band with an exciting musical history. They've become a staple in the Alt Rock scene, and for almost three decades have released unique songs while maintaining their distinct sound. Their newest single "Roman Candles", does just that! It will be featured on their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, which comes out September 16th. Some other popular songs include, "I Will Follow You Into The Dark" and "I Will Possess Your Heart".
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Big Music Festival Coming to Gardiner, NY

Summertime and the livin’ is easy. At least that’s what the song says, and here in the Hudson Valley, it’s pretty much true. There are all sorts of concerts and festivals happening throughout the summer, and they're happening all over the Hudson Valley. Many towns even have live music during the week. That’s definitely a summertime thing.
GARDINER, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Benmarl Winery’s Sangria Festival is Serving Up Fun! Enter to Win Tickets

There's nothing like a little drink to keep your spirits high this summer. Benmarl Winery's Sangria Festival can do just that! The oldest vineyard in American wants you to taste some incredible drinks, while enjoying the beauty of their estate! With each ticket, you get the chance to taste some of their homemade sangria and delicious food, listen to some live music, and even get a souvenir cup to take home with you!
MARLBORO, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Wildflower Music Festival: Wildlife sanctuary offers concert series

Dorflinger’s Wildflower Music Festival is pleased has announced multiple concerts through August 13 plus a special mid-week show Thursday July 28. These concerts will feature a variety of music genres such as jazz, bluegrass, blues and tribute groups. All concerts begin at 6:00 p.m. They take place in the Wildflower Amphitheater on the grounds of the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary in White Mills, PA.
WHITE MILLS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis Morissette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Garbage
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Very “Colorful” Victorian Mansion for Sale in Goshen, NY

One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that it’s rich in history. And that includes a lot of the architecture. Just about every Hudson Valley town has at least a few old houses, and many towns have streets and streets of old houses. Not everybody appreciates an old house, but there are plenty of us that do. My own Poughkeepsie house was built in 1865. It’s neither big nor fancy, but I love that it’s full of history.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ticket Worth $1,000 a Week for Life Sold at Hudson Valley Store

Against all odds, another Hudson Valley lottery winner will receive $1,000 a week for life thanks to what some are calling the luckiest store in New York State. People have all sorts of rituals and superstitions they use in the hopes of winning the lottery. Some choose numbers that correspond with important dates, others order the same coffee and breakfast with their ticket while some swear that the quick pick is the best way to win.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why Everyone Will Have Pictures of their Pets New York

Get ready when you get back to work Monday to be swamped by pet pictures all over the internet and social media. Monday, July 11th is All American Pet Photo Day. That's right there is a day set aside to take photos of your pets. It doesn't matter if you have a fish, a bird, a lizard, or even a snake we are all encouraged to snap a picture of our pet on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Visit This “World Famous” Sculpture Garden in Orange County, NY

By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently. You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hopewell Junction Restaurant Enters The Upside-Down with Stranger Things Menu

Cue Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' (or Metallica's "Master of Puppets") because things are getting strange in Hopewell Junction. Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. Now that part 2 has wrapped up many (aka me!) are trying to stay spoiler-free. What better way to distract yourself than with some delicious food with a Stranger Things twist?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy