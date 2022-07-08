Alanis Morissette is Performing at Bethel Woods July 19th; Enter to Win Tickets

Death Cab for Cutie will be coming to Poughkeepsie to perform at the Mid Hudson Civic Center on July 16th, as a part of their Asphalt Meadows Tour!. The group first started in 1997 as a side project for lead singer Ben Gibbard, but expanded to be a complete band with an exciting musical history. They've become a staple in the Alt Rock scene, and for almost three decades have released unique songs while maintaining their distinct sound. Their newest single "Roman Candles", does just that! It will be featured on their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, which comes out September 16th. Some other popular songs include, "I Will Follow You Into The Dark" and "I Will Possess Your Heart".

HUDSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO