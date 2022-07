To kick off their “Ocean of Possibilities” summer events for the kids, the Hempstead County Library (HCL) team had the Magical Balloon Guy as a guest today, and many local kiddos were thrilled with the show. Keeping with HCL’s theme, he made aquatic-themed balloon animals to the soundtrack of well-known, nautical tunes, and asked some of the children in attendance to assist. The young crowd enjoyed the presentation so much that their laughter could be heard throughout the building.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO