ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond court documents reveal new details about tip on alleged July 4 mass shooting plot

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GatgN_0gZJq65E00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Court documents obtained by 8News on Friday, July 8, have revealed new details about an anonymous tip that the Richmond Police Department (RPD) said its Second Precinct received regarding an alleged mass shooting plot, which was set to take place in the city on Independence Day.

According to the documents, on Friday, July 1, authorities received a tip that Rolman Balacarcel was “going to do a mass shooting on July 4th.” The documents further stated, “The witness who gave the tip advised that the defendant [Balacarcel] showed high power rifles.”

Richmond police withhold evidence of alleged mass shooting plot, Guatemalan government seeks suspect interviews

As RPD Chief Gerald Smith reported during a press conference on Wednesday, July 6, that authorities responded to a residence on Columbia Street, where Balacarcel, 38, and Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon, 52, were reportedly living, and found several guns and rounds of ammunition.

“At the time of the search of the defendant’s home they couldn’t confirm his status so he wasn’t arrested, once they found out he was not supposed to be here they sought the charge,” court documents stated.

Court document describing the anonymous tip received by RPD Download

Staff at the Consulate General of Guatemala in Maryland confirmed to 8News that both Balacarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were originally from the Baja Verapaz department, similar to a province, of Guatemala. They also stated that the suspects were apprehended on July 2 and 3, despite RPD’s reports that they were taken into custody on July 1 and 5.

“As a result of the arrest, the authorities have initiated investigations, for which the Consular Mission has followed up on the development of the same, while maintaining communication with the relatives of the nationals,” a representative from the Consulate stated in a release translated from Spanish. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its commitment to assist and ensure the protection of all Guatemalans wherever they may be.”

Moreover, sources confirmed to 8News on Friday that Balacarcel used an alias, which is what appears on official court documentation from the City of Richmond. While court papers show that the suspect’s name is Rolman Alberto Balacarcel, federal sources stated that his name is actually Rolman Balacarcel Ac.

Court documents also list the date of Balacarcel’s offense as June 21, 2022, more than one week before police went to the home on Columbia Street, and two weeks before they said he was arrested.

Who are the suspects in Richmond’s alleged mass shooting plot, stopped by an anonymous tip?

As for Alvarado-Dubon, 8News has continued to ask questions about why his bond amount was set at $15,000. According to the Richmond City General District Court, Chief Judge David M. Hicks initially set the bond amount, which he then stayed on Thursday, meaning that the bond amount remains in effect. This decision was made despite RPD’s Wednesday press conference revealing the alleged mass shooting plot in which they believed Alvarado-Dubon was involved.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) declined to comment or share information on whether the office would be involved in cases against either suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Bond revoked for suspect in alleged mass shooting plan

A police officer walks into the John Marshall Courthouse in downtown Richmond. (Photo by Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury) A Richmond judge revoked the $15,000 bond set for an undocumented immigrant facing a weapons charge after police alleged he was connected to foiled mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July. Lawyers...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed early Monday morning at a Chesterfield apartment complex. Matthew J. Tommaso, 33, died in an apparent shooting along the 4000 block of Chippendale Court at the Belmont Hills Apartments, according to Chesterfield Police. Tommaso's address was listed along the same block. "Around...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Guatemala#Violent Crime#Court#Second Precinct#Rpd Download Staff#Alvarado Dubon
theriver953.com

Shooting Results in Vehicle Crash

Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting accident that resulted in a vehicle crash in North Henrico. Sunday July 10 police were called to the 500 block of North Road to investigate a vehicle crash involving gunfire. Officers learned from witnesses at the scene that a suspect had gotten...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Teen dies following Saturday shooting in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE — On Saturday, at approximately 11:11 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville. Deputies, along with emergency medical personnel quickly responded to the area. A single male victim was located lying on the side of the roadway suffering from injuries associated with a gun shot wound. The victim was identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and the victim was transported to Richmond for autopsy.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man fatally shot in Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed inside his Chesterfield home early Monday morning, police said. An investigation is underway after Matthew Tommaso, 33, was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court on July 11, according to Chesterfield police. Police were called...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Spotsylvania police looking for suspect in connection to multiple vandalisms, larcenies in YMCA parking lot

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with several vandalisms and larcenies. The crimes occurred on July 2 in the parking lot of the YMCA on Smith Station Road. The suspect was driving a black sedan which did not have a front license plate. Police describe the suspect as a white male with tattoos on his arms.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Female shot in Petersburg Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC)- A female is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night. According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Woman injured in Petersburg shooting Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night. According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy