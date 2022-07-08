ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania DEP Highlights Student Winners of 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation Deputy Secretary Krishnan Ramamurthy and the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) Executive Director Jennifer Summers yesterday highlighted the student winners of PROP’s 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest. There were 12 winning posters and three winning...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MyChesCo

What Are the Natural Predators of the Lanternfly?

The lanternfly is an invasive species that has been causing problems for farmers and homeowners in Pennsylvania. However, a recent study from the Penn State University has found that the lanternfly may have met its match in the form of some of the state’s most common predators. The Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads

Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Pa. House’s Krasner probe usurps democracy and the will of Philadelphia voters | Opinion

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was reelected in 2021 with an overwhelming margin of victory. In both the Democratic primary and the general election, Krasner received more than twice as many votes as his opponents. The message from a large majority of voters was clear: they wanted four more years of Krasner at the helm of the district attorney’s office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PLBC Statement on 2022-23 State Budget Agreement

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus issued the following statement regarding the 2022-23 state budget bill, which passed the PA House of Representatives Thursday. “This budget will make historic investments in education, housing and gun violence prevention. These investments will improve the quality of life and create...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Energy Efficiency#Dep
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Monday, July 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WKBN

Pa. announces plan after federal free school lunches expire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pa. Department of Education announced new eligibility guidelines for free and price-reduced school lunches for the 2022-2023 school year. This announcement comes after the pandemic-era federal free school meal waivers expired on June 30. “Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Senate seeks to declare state constitution provides no right to an abortion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Voters could be asked as early as the spring to weigh in on five significant amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution, including one that would require voters to show ID every time they vote and another that asserts the state’s charter does not protect abortion access. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes transgender legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender athletes to play on the team matching their gender at birth. Wolf said in a statement Friday:. "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. theater cancels premiere of Mastriano movie

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Bucks County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ryan Eastman, age 29, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 7, 2022, to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for his role in a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy