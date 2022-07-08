ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Ready to play Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garcia (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Friday against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Game 2

Taylor isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Taylor was the leadoff man during Monday's matinee, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kyle Isbel will take his place in center field and bat seventh Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth records two eagles during third-round charge at 2022 Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth is making a charge up the leaderboard in the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world is doing it in style. Spieth carded two eagles in a span of six holes on the back nine, including a hole out on the par-4 15th as he looks to make a run at leader Cameron Tringale.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden agrees to two-year deal with 76ers; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially begin negotiating new deals on June 30, but as of July 6 they are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman shows promise in 2022 NBA Summer League win against Spurs

James Wiseman hasn't played in an NBA game in 15 months, but after watching his Golden State Warriors win a championship without him, he's ready to start making up for the lost time. In fact, he did so the moment he stepped on the floor for the Warriors in a Summer League matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, making huge plays on the very first possession on both sides of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Cast off 40-man roster

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday. Barnes joined Seattle's major-league roster Saturday but didn't make any appearances over the last two games. He'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after Erik Swanson (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Optioned to Triple-A

Lamet was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday. Lamet was called up by San Diego on Saturday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings against the Giants on Sunday. Right-hander Reiss Knehr was recalled Monday to take Lamet's place in the major-league bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Comes off IL

The Mets reinstated Jankowski (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He'll start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against Atlanta, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Before he was placed on the IL in late May after requiring surgery to repair a...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL

