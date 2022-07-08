ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairfield, TN

Elenora Thomas Webb, age 83, Clairfield

By Wlaf1450
 3 days ago

Age 83 of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Thursday July 07, 2022,...

Harold Hayes Sweat, age 70 of Clinton

Harold Hayes Sweat, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Holston Manor Health & Rehab in Kingsport, TN. He was born March 27, 1952 in Knoxville, TN. Harold was a US Air Force Veteran who loved, fishing, riding Harleys and all things outdoors. He was a hard worker. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Holland Eugene Williford and Mildred Henry.
CLINTON, TN
July 11, 2022

Ms. Crystal Michelle King Age 39 of Roses Creek (Clairfield), Tennessee passed away Sunday July 10, 2022, in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born January 30, 1983. Crystal is…. TOP PHOTO: Saturday’s late night storms spawned damage in a radius around the Victory Community. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Late Saturday night, in a radius around the Victory Community, is…
JELLICO, TN
Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, age 96 of Lake City

Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, age 96 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Hen was born in Anderson County on March 13, 1926 to the late Bill and Rose Harold Mowery. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Hen loved spending time with his family and friends, going to church, going out to eat, and shopping when he was able. In addition to his parents, Hen is preceded in death by his sisters Ruby White and Helen Mowery, brothers Fred Mowery, Clyde Mowery, Ronie Mowery, Bill Mowery Jr., and Joe Mowery, and his special brother in law Roud White.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Carolyn Adkins Jordan, 82, of Caryville

Surrounded by her family, Carolyn Adkins Jordan, 82, passed away on July 8th,2022 at her home in Caryville, Tennessee. Carolyn had the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife and a nurturer of her children and grandchildren. As a Christian, she planted seeds of faith in her children; these are her treasures in heaven. She was a member of Caryville United Methodist Church and retired from the Oak Ridge K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Trula Douglas Adkins; her sister, Anita Reish; brothers Joe Adkins and Bob Adkins, and great grandson Brady Marshall Goins.
CARYVILLE, TN
Ivey takes a swim because he was hot; arrested for indecent exposure

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Man takes a swim in a pond “because he was hot” and lands in jail. On Sunday, July 3, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips answered a call at Indian Mountain State Park campground in Jellico. When Phillips arrived, he made contact with a man identified as Kenneth Scott Ivey who was sitting on the ground behind a camper inside the park. Ivey did not have any clothing on, he was covered by a towel that had been given to him by the people in the camper he was sitting behind, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
JELLICO, TN
Hargis applauds Campbell County Tourism

SHELBYVILLE, KY (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Hope Hargis and her family recently made a stop in Shelbyville, Ky, which is near Louisville, and she was surprised to find a little taste of home; a tourism brochure. As she looked through the brochures display, she found a Campbell County Tourism...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Candidate questionnaires to be published this week

LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- As part of WLAF’s continuing election coverage, candidates for the county commission and board of education were sent questionnaires in June. Each candidate was sent a copy with instructions on how to complete the form along with the deadline. There were no responses from candidates in the fourth and fifth district county commission races.
LAFOLLETTE, TN

