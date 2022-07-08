ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL prisons propose cutting visitation of inmates, cite chronic staffing shortages

By Laura Cassels
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbPLE_0gZJnzdr00

Florida's prison population ranks third in the nation. Credit: Alex Potemkin/Getty Images

Florida’s state-run prisons would be allowed to cut visitation with inmates in half to mirror staffing shortages under new rules proposed this week by the state Department of Corrections.

Advocates for inmates and their families object, saying visitation is a boon to inmate behavior and helps maintain family ties critical for the success of inmates returning to free society.

Critical and chronic staffing deficits are straining the operational effectiveness of the state prison system, according to legislative testimony. Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon told state legislators this year that staffing is the most urgent of his many concerns for the safety and well-being of personnel and inmates.

The proposed rules would allow individual prisons to suspend standard visitation schedules and cut the volume of visitors roughly in half to ensure “institutional staffing levels are sufficient to adequately supervise the visitation.”

The inmate advocates said that means visitation will be slashed, because staffing is not growing. The state prison system is incarcerating more than 80,000 people around the state.

“The Florida prison system is perpetually understaffed,” said Molly Gill, vice president of policy for Families Against Mandatory Minimums, or FAMM, a sentencing-reform and family support organization.

“Reasonable sentencing and prison reforms that could reduce the prison population and increase staff retention have been ignored [by] the Legislature for years. Cutting family ties to people in prison isn’t going to solve understaffing problems, and it’s not going to help reduce crime, either. We need meaningful sentencing and prison reform from the state Legislature.”

‘Modernizing’ policy

In a prepared statement, the Department of Corrections described the proposed rule changes as “modernizing” prison visitation policies.

“FDC recently initiated a rule development process for modernizing and defining visitation procedures with the ultimate goal of ensuring the safety and security of all inmates, staff, and visitors. … The ultimate goal is to create a reliable, transparent policy to ensure a uniform approach across 50 major institutions, 16 annexes, and other satellite facilities,” the statement says, in part.

The proposed changes would allow a prison to impose “modified visitation schedules” for conditions such as having two or more disturbances, disruptions, or physical or verbal altercations during visitation between or among inmates, staff, or visitors within six months. Four or more incidents within six months of contraband being brought in by visitors would be another cause for curbing visitation.

Denise Rock, executive Director of Florida Cares, a nonprofit advocacy group, noted the proposed rule is much like one pitched in 2018 that met with skepticism from the Joint Administrative Procedures Committee and was withdrawn.

“Increasing visits has proven to improve behavior and reduce reoffending,” Rock said in a press statement. “Conversely, reducing visits and further isolating prisoners only serves to tear families apart while failing to support a rehabilitative environment.”

The post FL prisons propose cutting visitation of inmates, cite chronic staffing shortages appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Florida Phoenix

Judge enjoins 15-week abortion ban but appeal means state can enforce it for now

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As promised, a state trial judge on Tuesday issued a statewide injunction against enforcing HB 5, Florida’s new law banning most abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation. Also as promised, the state immediately filed an appeal. Under Florida’s appellate procedures, the appeal triggered an automatic stay against enforcing the injunction issued by Circuit Judge John Cooper […] The post Judge enjoins 15-week abortion ban but appeal means state can enforce it for now appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Invasive snails that already cost FL $24 million are loose again as illegal pet trade continues

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Fighting a new infestation of an invasive, crop-damaging snail, Florida agriculture officials on Thursday said they have collected 1,000 of the creatures in just over a week in Pasco County, where they were recently discovered following two years in abeyance. It marks the third infestation in Florida, which has spent more than $24 million to […] The post Invasive snails that already cost FL $24 million are loose again as illegal pet trade continues appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Florida Phoenix

U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it has sued Arizona over a law signed by the state’s Republican governor in March that requires people registering to vote prove their citizenship to participate in a presidential election or to vote by mail in any federal election.
ARIZONA STATE
