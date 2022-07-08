ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park considers outreach plan for farmers market redesign

By Sydnie Holzfaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJtiD_0gZJnTaj00
Rendering of proposed farmers market project designed by Copaken Brooks.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Parks is preparing to take an additional step forward in the reimagining of the farmers market pavilion.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council will vote on a public engagement service agreement with Copaken Brooks to get public feedback on plans for the farmers market pavilion on Marty Street.

If approved, the $89,000 contract would be paid out in four installments. The city would pay the developer $27,000 each month, August through October, and pay the remaining $8,000 balance in November.

In April, the city council approved Copaken Brooks as the development partner for the project. The redevelopment plan included removing the existing farmers market pavilion and replacing it with a new grand hall, a new parking structure and potential office space.

Under the proposed service agreement, Copaken Brooks is expected to host a series of community outreach events over the next four months. According to city documents, there will be five community meetings, each tailored for a specific group of stakeholders.

Copaken Brooks will work with the Parks and Recreation Department to schedule an in-person meeting with farmers market vendors.

The second meeting will be with the Downtown Overland Park Partnership (DOPP) Board. Copaken Brooks will also schedule a meeting with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

An in-person town hall meeting will be held at the Matt Ross Community Center for residents to share their thoughts on the project. Online surveys will also be made available on the city’s website to collect resident feedback on the project.

During the final meeting Copaken Brooks will block out four hours to meet individually with Overland Park City Council members at city hall. Dates and times for the stakeholder meetings will be announced at a later date.

While the agreement considers future project phases, the contract does not obligate the city to proceed with construction. Any additional work beyond the public outreach will require additional approval from the city council.

Comments / 1

 

#Farmers Market#City Council#City Hall#Community Outreach#Recreation Advisory Board
