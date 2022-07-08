ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Cacique Foods to host informational sessions at Workforce Solutions Panhandle

By Jack Kessler
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Cacique Foods will soon host an informational session for job seekers interested in food manufacturing jobs coming to the Amarillo area.

The informational sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, located at 3120 Eddy Street. Attendees of the event will have the chance to meet with recruiters, learn more about Cacique and ask any questions they may have.

“That’s a huge part. The more you know about the company, the better it is for the employment of that individual. We are looking for anybody that wants to come by,” Jason Britsch, business services representative at Workforce Solutions Panhandle, said. “People that don’t have jobs, people that are currently employed and looking for a bit of a career change, the more information, the better.”

Britsch said that Cacique is a $88 million facility that looks to bring 200 jobs to the local workforce in its first phase and possibly 300 jobs after that.

He added the High Plains presents hard working people that are willing to work.

“We are one of them, have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, if not the lowest. We are either one or two throughout the year,” Britsch said. “People want to work up here and the more opportunities we can bring for them, the better.”

Britsch said there has been a lot of interest in Cacique and when the hiring will start.

“They don’t want this to just be a job for them, they want this to be a career because this is a family-owned legacy for close to fifty years and they have a proven track record of success and they want as many people to be a part of it as they can,” he said.

Britsch added that this is not a hiring event and Cacique will not be hosting interviews. It is only an informational event.

According to Cacique, the company was established in 1973, and offer products including fresh cheeses, table creams, and processed cheese.

