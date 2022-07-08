Thomas Lester Ford, age 81, of Lake City

Surrounded by her family, Carolyn Adkins Jordan, 82, passed away on July 8th,2022 at her home in Caryville, Tennessee. Carolyn had the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife and a nurturer of her children and grandchildren. As a Christian, she planted seeds of faith in her children; these are her treasures in heaven. She was a member of Caryville United Methodist Church and retired from the Oak Ridge K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Trula Douglas Adkins; her sister, Anita Reish; brothers Joe Adkins and Bob Adkins, and great grandson Brady Marshall Goins.

CARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO