Paintsville, KY

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago
(Photo courtesy of W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue)

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road.

(Photo courtesy of W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue)

Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

Three people were transported by EMS to Paintsville ARH Hospital, officials say.

W.R. Castle-Fire Rescue says Paintsville Police Department and Constable Bruce Ritz are investigating the accident and a second accident caused by backed-up traffic.

WOWK 13 News

Concrete truck crashes over guardrail in Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One person is seeking medical treatment after a concrete truck crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. According to officials at the scene, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday along U.S. 23. Officials say the driver said something mechanical went wrong with the steering, which caused the truck to swerve over […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man indicted on murder, other charges in killing of three police officers

A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer, according to media reports. Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County, a rural hilly county in Appalachia, according to police.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Elderly Johnson man killed in lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH —An elderly Johnson County man died in a lawnmower at accident Monday evening, according to information released by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.Michael Green, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.“That was a real steep area where he was mowing,” Johnson County Coroner J. R. Frisby said. “It flipped over on him.”In a post on its Facebook page, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called around 6 p.m.to a residence at Stambaugh for a reported lawnmower accident.Upon arrival, they found that a male subject had somehow lost control of the large zero-turn mower he was operating and gone over an embankment, suffering fatal injuries.W.R. Castle assisted Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, Frisby and Deputy Coroner Rick Ratliff at the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Sheetz stabbing suspect’s case sent to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murder will be heading to a grand jury. A pretrial for Kahmal Dillahunty was held today, Monday, July 11, at the Cabell County Courthouse. He is accused in the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Timothy Stratton at the Sheetz at the corner of 8th St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man indicted on 20 counts for Floyd Co. officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer. Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman missing in Ashland, Kentucky found safe

UPDATE (10:54 a.m. on Friday, July 8): Jeannette Hennessey has been found safe. ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland. Hennessey has long grey […]
WOWK 13 News

Memorial to honor fallen Floyd County K-9

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Following the funerals of the three officers killed in the line of duty on July 1 in Floyd County, Kentucky, another memorial will take place on Friday to honor a K-9 that was also killed in the ambush. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says that K-9...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

