Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road.

Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

Three people were transported by EMS to Paintsville ARH Hospital, officials say.

W.R. Castle-Fire Rescue says Paintsville Police Department and Constable Bruce Ritz are investigating the accident and a second accident caused by backed-up traffic.