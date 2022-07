Although the days of the Ohio and Erie Canal are long gone, you can still catch a ride on an old-fashioned canal boat. The Ohio and Erie Canal was constructed between the 1820s and early 1830s in Ohio. Just like the name sounds, the canal connected the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north. In its prime, the canal system was 308 miles long with 146 life locks and a rise of 1,206 feet.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO