Johnson County, KS

Development for 17 new townhouses proposed in this city in Johnson County

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
Koenig Building and Restoration presented a potential plan for 17 townhouse units in Mission to the Community Development Committee Wednesday. City of Mission

Plans are in the works to put another townhouse development in Mission which some officials believe would boost more affordable housing options in Johnson County.

The preliminary plans for the project, tentatively called Mission Vale, include 17 two-story townhouse units on the southeast corner of West 58th Terrace and Nall Ave. The plan was presented at the Community Development Committee’s meeting Wednesday, but no action was taken.

The developer, Koenig Building and Restoration, bought 5401, 5403, and 5408 West 58th Terrace, and 5817 and 5819 Nall Avenue for the townhouses, according to city documents.

Each unit would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a garage tucked under the front facade of each home. The 1,300 to 1,400 square foot apartments would have a rent of about $2,250, Scott Koenigsdorf, owner of Koenig Building and Restoration, said at the meeting.

The building company completed the Oxford Row Townhome Community in Overland Park last year, and Koenigsdorf said he wants to continue building a few more developments in the area as long term investments.

“I just want to say that this project really fills housing needs in the area. I really appreciate the fact that you’re bringing this forward,” Councilman Ken Davis said at the meeting.

City documents state that this development would be filling missing middle housing, which is often defined as multi-unit housing about the size of single-family homes that are walkable and have a variety of prices.

According to city documents, the project is similar to the recently approved 58Nall project, which will be located at the southwest corner of 58th Street and Nall Ave.

The 58Nall development’s preliminary plans and rezoning request was approved by the Mission City Council in June by a 6-1 vote, and is set to have 10 studio apartments, 53 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom units for a total of 77 units, according to city documents.

At the public hearings for the 58Nall development, community members voiced concerns about more traffic in the area and the density and height of the apartments.

“(The) focus should be on sustainable, economic development and diversity of housing,” Councilwoman Debbie Kring said at the June meeting.

Koenigsdorf has submitted a rezoning request and preliminary plans for the Mission Vale development, which will go before the planning commission at their August 22 meeting. If approved, it will progress to the City Council at their September 21 meeting.

The Kansas City Star

