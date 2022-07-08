ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake Friday Night Summer Concert Series - Lisa Marie (Singer-Songwriter)

foxlake.org
 4 days ago

Enjoy live music at the...

www.foxlake.org

The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Baking a name for herself: Woodstock resident launches J&G Pastries

When Jessica Cook was enrolled in a home economics class at Hoffman Estates High School, the students each made a mini cheesecake. “I loved the response when I gave it […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper as a writer in 2018. A 26-year resident of Woodstock, she taught English, American history, and religion to junior high students at St. Mary School for nine years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

The Kane County Cougars plan to host the world’s largest dog wedding

Chairman, CEO, President, and Owner of the Kane County Cougars Dr. Bob Froehlich joins Steve Dale, to discuss how he came to own the Cougars, his passion for baseball, as well as the things the Kane County Cougars do for the community. Later, he talks about his Diamonds in the Ruff event in which they will attempt to have the world’s largest dog wedding on Sunday, October 2 at the ballpark.
KANE COUNTY, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Pride Festival celebrates 10-year anniversary

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Benefit concert for Highland Park massacre victims brings neighbors together at distillery

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- As a community tries to heal following the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a benefit concert as held at a distillery in the neighboring town of Highwood Friday evening. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the concert brought together people around music to raise money for shooting victims and their families. And those people grieved together. "It's devastating – just devastating," said 28 Mile Distilling Co. owner and Highwood alderman Eric Falberg, "and in order to recover, the way to recover is to be with others."  Falberg believes music is a great...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Le Colonial Lake Forest opens with a chic crowd and a smashing rocker!

Judging from the jam-packed, well-heeled crowd at Le Colonial Lake Forest, its grand opening was a great success! The beloved restaurant has slowly opened with some family and friends nights leading up to the official opening on Wednesday, July 6, at 655 Forest Avenue. Tucked into a charming cul-de-sac in Lake Forest’s Market Square, the restaurant oozes charm and a sort of suburban escapism.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highland Park music venue cancels shows

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Outdoor concert venue Ravinia Festival, located in Highland Park, has canceled all of its concerts for the rest of the week in response to the Fourth of July shooting. Officials said in a post on its Facebook page that they consulted carefully with neighbors, artists, patrons and public officials before […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
What Now Chicago

Buffalo Grove’s Sushi Grove Relocating Down the Street to The Clove

Sushi Grove, a Japanese restaurant offering a sushi buffet and Mongolian stir fry, is relocating in Buffalo Grove to 310-314 McHenry Rd. The company’s current location at 154 McHenry Road will have its last day on July 25, an employee tells The Daily Herald. Now, owners Jay Yang and Rocky Guo will soon move less than a mile from their original location to The Clove. Guo tells What Now Chicago he expects to open the new location in about three months, sometime in Fall 2022. He says the current tenant has two months to clear out, while Sushi Grove will take at least a month to get everything in order.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

‘Block Party in a Box’ Rolled Out to Elgin Residents

The City of Elgin announces its ‘Block Party in a Box’ is available for reservations. The ‘Block Party in a Box’ (BPB) is a trailer filled with all things necessary to host a block party and get to know your neighbors: tables, chairs, pop-up tents, entertainment and yard games, barricades and safety signs. The BPB is free to reserve, and City staff will handle drop-off and pick-up. The BPB can be reserved as part of the block party special events permit process at cityofelgin.org/blockparty.
ELGIN, IL
point2homes.com

200 Gates Street, Elburn, Kane County, IL, 60119

Great family home just a block from downtown Elburn! Enjoy the huge country kitchen with hardwood floors, center island and eating area. Laundry and half bath just off of kitchen. Family room and dining room combine to make a nice-sized living space, with new carpeting and tons of natural light! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. Enjoy the summer evenings on the front porch. Fenced-in yard, Byerhof Park is right across the street! Basement provides plenty of storage space! Radon mitigation system already installed! Roof - 2016; HVAC - 2020; Windows - 2021; Hot water heater - 2019; Water softener - 2019; New carpet - 2021; Dishwasher - 2022.
ELBURN, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Largest Screen in the State Planned for Former Randall 15 Theater

Work is underway by a Michigan-based company to reopen the former Randall 15 movie theater in Batavia. The theater has been closed since 2020 after the state first implemented COVID restrictions. According to the City, the Emagine Entertainment Company is redeveloping the theatre and recently received City Council approval to...
BATAVIA, IL
The Record North Shore

Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally

Tied to a rope stretched between two trees is an orange strip of fabric. It represents a recent victim of gun violence. Next to the first piece of orange fabric is another one. Then another one. And another. And then hundreds more. Between two other trees is another rope, and hundreds more orange strips are […] The post Grief and calls for action take over Sunset Woods Park during Highland Park rally appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Dunn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dunn is a 3-year-old, 65-pound Border Collie mix. He has a sweet personality and lots of energy to play. His favorite game is fetch and he will chase a ball for hours if you let him. Dunn is foo motivated and enjoys training. He is a loyal companion and happy to stick by your side. He would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, and all attention is on him. Dunn is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.com to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL

