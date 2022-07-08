ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan district attorney throws bodega worker in Rikers for defending himself

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Fellow
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has long operated as if criminals were the real victims in the criminal justice system. As such, he has decided to bring the hammer down on a 61-year-old man who, to all indications, acted in self-defense to protect himself from a violent parolee who quite literally...

