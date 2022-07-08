ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

911 operator who failed to send ambulance charged with manslaughter

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 911 operator who did not send an ambulance to a caller was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Leon Price, a 911 operator in Pennsylvania, was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression, obstruction, and involuntary manslaughter because he did not send aid to a woman suffering from internal bleeding, according to the...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 2

Public Safety
