911 operator who failed to send ambulance charged with manslaughter

Nearly three years before his son’s alleged attack at a Fourth of July parade, and just months after a disturbing incident at the family home, Robert “Bobby” Crimo Jr. signed a consent form so his son could obtain a firearms permit. But in an interview with ABC, he said he has no remorse. “Do I regret that? No, not three years ago—signing a consent form to go through the process…that’s all it was. Had I purchased guns throughout the years and given them to him in my name, that’s a different story.” He called his then suicidal son’s 2019 run-in with police, in which they confiscated 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword, a “child’s outburst...taken out of context.” The Daily Beast reported on the multitude of red flags in the alleged shooter’s life, including apparent obsessions with mass shootings, but his father told ABC, “I had no—not an inkling, warning—that this was going to happen.” He added, “This isn't Bobby. I guess that’s why it’s so hard to wrap yourself around it. It doesn’t add up.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO