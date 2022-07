Balloon Fest Wristbands for this year’s event in August are now available for sale at businesses in Centralia, Salem, Mt. Vernon, and Sandoval. The $5 Wristbands must be worn to gain entry into Foundation Park during Balloon Fest. They can be purchased in advance or at the event. Kids six and under have free admission. By purchasing the wristbands in advance, you can skip the lines at the park. The wristband gets you entry into all three days of Balloon Fest. Park hours are being expanded on Sunday and the cardboard boat races will be returning.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO