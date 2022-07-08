CAUGHT BY SURPRISE: Oakhurst resident finds bear in kiddie pool

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When it gets as hot as it does around here, we all need a way to cool off.

Oakhurst resident Gayle Proffitt says they were caught by surprise Tuesday when they came across a video from their home camera showing a huge bear cooling off and ‘catching some zzz’s” in their small kiddie pool.

Proffitt says the bear even had a “plastic ducky” in the pool with it. Proffitt posted the video onto a Facebook group to show surrounding neighbors.

