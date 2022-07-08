Drexel R-IV School DistrictBookkeeper Position – Full-Time

The Cass County and Johnson County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, in coordination with the University of Missouri Outreach & Extension and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, is holding a Regional Grazing School in Archie, Missouri. The school is open to all interested livestock producers. The event, scheduled for August 2-4, 2022, will be held at the Archie Community Center in Archie, MO. The address is 34800 S Butcher Rd, Archie, MO 64725. Cost for the school is $150 per person ($100 for each additional person), which covers meals, facility rental and material costs.
