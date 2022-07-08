ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drexel, MO

Drexel R-IV School DistrictBookkeeper Position – Full-Time

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drexel R-IV School District has an immediate opening for a full-time bookkeeper. The ideal candidate would have previous accounting, finance or bookkeeping experience. A degree in...

Grazing School, Archie

The Cass County and Johnson County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, in coordination with the University of Missouri Outreach & Extension and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, is holding a Regional Grazing School in Archie, Missouri. The school is open to all interested livestock producers. The event, scheduled for August 2-4, 2022, will be held at the Archie Community Center in Archie, MO. The address is 34800 S Butcher Rd, Archie, MO 64725. Cost for the school is $150 per person ($100 for each additional person), which covers meals, facility rental and material costs.
ARCHIE, MO
Daily News

Haley named new Orrick High School principal

Body John Haley joins the Orrick R-XI School District as its high school principal this year. Haley is filling the position vacated by Michelle Wityk, who left the district. “I am passionate about the work we do as educators to support all students, ensuring they are all given the best opportunity to reach their full potential,” Haley said in Orrick’s school newsletter.
ORRICK, MO
Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (7/11)

911 hang-up in the 100 block of SE Hwy Z/ verified accidental, Contacted in regards to a prior stealing report/ Information taken, Try to Refusal to leave in the 400 block of SW 1601 Rd/ HBO, Contacted in regards to a prior kidnapping report/ information taken, Contacted in regards to a prior burglary report/ information taken, Contacted in regards to civil process, Follow-up in regards to kidnapping report/ information taken,
HENRY COUNTY, MO

