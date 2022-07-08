ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden taking $15M pay cut for upcoming season, plans to sign two-year deal with player option

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gU2UN_0gZJhlkB00
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looks to be back with the team for another season. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Philadelphia in a blockbuster deal in February that saw enigmatic point guard Ben Simmons head to the Big Apple. Teaming up with MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, Harden and the Sixers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is focused on building a championship contender surrounding Harden, Embiid and breakout guard Tyrese Maxey.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Zach Lowe Drops Truth Bomb On The Lakers And Kyrie Irving: “If I’m The Nets, I Say, You Have LeBron And AD, Guess What? That’s Not Enough To Win The Championship…”

Kyrie Irving's future has been one of the biggest storylines in the NBA this offseason, and it looks like the star guard's tumultuous tenure with the Brooklyn Nets is set to come to an end. While previously it seemed like Kyrie might end up staying for one more year after he opted into his player option, Kevin Durant's trade request has led to him wanting out as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Apple#Mvp#Sixers#Eastern Conference
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Claims Scotty Pippen Jr. Will be Much More Helpful For LeBron James Than Russell Westbrook Next Season: "He Will Help LeBron Far More Than Westbrook Did Last Season."

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers' experimental superteam hasn't worked out pretty well. While initial expectations to see a player like Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis were massive, the trio never really worked. Be it the fact that the trio only played together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy