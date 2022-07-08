James Harden taking $15M pay cut for upcoming season, plans to sign two-year deal with player option

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looks to be back with the team for another season. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Philadelphia in a blockbuster deal in February that saw enigmatic point guard Ben Simmons head to the Big Apple. Teaming up with MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, Harden and the Sixers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is focused on building a championship contender surrounding Harden, Embiid and breakout guard Tyrese Maxey.