Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon Co. Sheriff’s deputy commended after saving two lives

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their own after they saved two people.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Koester rescued two people from a burning apartment on June 29.

According to the police report, Dep. Koester noticed smoke and flames from a business on MacArthur Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m. when answering a service call. He radioed in the fire, left his squad car and approached the building.

Officials said the business was closed. Deputy Koester attempted to force entry to the second-floor apartment. An Ameren employee gave him a pry bar, which helped Deputy Koester enter the building and rescue two elderly women.

Springfield firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire before it spread upstairs. The Sheriff’s Office celebrates the two survivors and Deputy Koester’s heroic actions.

Comments / 4

