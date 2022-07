FLINT TWP., MI – Authorities are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 4427 Corunna Rd. Monday, July 11. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the top of the building.

FLINT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO