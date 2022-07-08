ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Frank Kaminsky signs one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks

By Eli Ong
 3 days ago

LISLE, Ill. — A former Illinois high school basketball standout just inked a new deal to continue his professional basketball career.

Frank Kaminsky, a graduate of Benet Academy and former first-team all-state selection for the Redwings, agreed to join the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With the deal in place, Kaminsky will join his third team in eight years in the NBA. Kaminsky played his first four years in Charlotte with the Hornets before spending the last three years playing for the Phoenix Suns.

The power forward has averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over his career.

