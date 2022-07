The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman who set the house that belonged to her dead parents on fire. KAMC News reports that the home was located in the 4800 block of 41st Street. A witness at the scene told police that they saw a woman walking down Vicksburg Avenue with a white bottle of lighter fluid. The suspect said "What the [expletive] are you looking at?" and walked past the witness' house. She then went toward the backyard of a home and wasn't seen afterwards.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO