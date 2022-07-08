ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, NH

Man in custody in connection with 2 shooting deaths in NH

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

A man was taken into custody in Massachusetts on Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Gorham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, was taken into custody in Arlington, Massachusetts, police said. He was being held on a fugitive from justice charge.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Keville on two first-degree murder charges. It charges him with causing the deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and an acquaintance, Keith Labelle, 42. They were were found dead at Banks’ home on April 27.

It wasn’t immediately known if Keville had a lawyer.

