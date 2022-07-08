ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets' Lewis breaks leg during Summer League practice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets reserve guard Scottie Lewis underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg he sustained during an NBA Summer League practice session in Las Vegas on Thursday.

There is no timetable for his return, but the team said Friday the surgery was successful and that Lewis is expected to make a full recovery.

The surgery was performed at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, according to a team news release.

Lewis, who played collegiately at Florida, signed a two-way contract with Charlotte last season and appeared in two games for the Hornets and 32 games for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.5 minutes per game with the Swarm.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Banchero's Summer League is over; Jefferson grabs a whistle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. “I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they’re capable of doing,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the point of Summer League, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they’re capable of doing. And we’ve seen what Paolo was capable of doing.”
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Lions coach, dies at 81

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later led the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990 and was 44-13-3 over five seasons. “Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character,” Lloyd Carr, who succeeded Moeller as Michigan’s coach, said in a statement. “I admired him, I respected him and I loved him.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Arena critical of field, match time as NYC ends Revs streak

NEW YORK (AP) — New England coach Bruce Arena was critical of the field surface and the timing of the match after New York City FC was awarded a Major League Soccer record three penalty kicks in the first half and won 4-2 to stop the Revolution’s 10-game league unbeaten streak. Valentín Castellanos scored twice and took over the MLS scoring lead with 12 goals. Gustavo Bou scored twice for the Revolution, who played a man short at Yankee Stadium after Andrew Farrell’s 41st-minute red card. “There was a chance that we could have had a good game today despite the fact we were playing on a bad baseball field that was supposed to be a soccer field, and we’re scheduling games at 1 o’clock in the afternoon in July,” Arena said. “But we had two good teams. There was a chance of having a real good game, and unfortunately, that was not the case.” The game-time temperature was 83 degrees and the sun was out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Las Vegas, NV
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Florida State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
The Associated Press

LA Kings sign Adrian Kempe to 4-year, $22 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — All-Star forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The club announced the deal Sunday with Kempe, who set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection. Kempe became just the third player to score 35 goals for Los Angeles since 2004. The right wing also led the Kings with six points in seven postseason games after Los Angeles qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018. The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings. He is a key offensive component for low-scoring Los Angeles, which finished third in the Pacific Division despite scoring fewer goals than every playoff team except Dallas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Royals send No. 35 pick to Braves for trio of prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded their competitive balance pick in the upcoming amateur draft to the Atlanta Braves on Monday for a trio of minor league players, including former second-round pick Drew Waters. Unlike regular draft picks, competitive balance selections can be traded provided they are not dealt for cash. The one sent to the Braves is No. 35 overall, which means it comes between Sunday’s first round and the second round. It has a slot value of $2,202,100, increasing the Braves’ signing bonus pool to $10,224,300. The 23-year-old Waters, an outfielder picked 41st overall in the 2017 draft, was hitting .252 while playing primarily with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. He spent last season at the Triple-A level, where he stole 28 bases in 103 games, and has been optioned by Kansas City to its Triple-A club at Omaha. The other two players acquired by the Royals are right-hander Andrew Hoffman, who is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts at Class-A Rome this season, and infielder CJ Alexander, who is hitting .258 at Double-A Mississippi.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56. Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers’ radio broadcasts from 1995-2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015. “Ted’s dedication and attention to detail made him an expert engineer who provided an outstanding technical quality to our broadcasts,” Rangers spokesman John Blake said. ___
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

987K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy