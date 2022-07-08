ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What is driving the drop in fuel prices at the pumps in Texas?

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O63g_0gZJdbUP00
Kelley Currin pumps fuel at almost $4 per gallon on Monday, March 14, 2022, on Bryant Irving Road in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Gas prices are slowly dropping, but as demand wanes in the fall, they could easily hike back up.

Normal market forces — supply and demand — is driving the price of gasoline. Experts say prices will fluctuate like they always do, but for now, drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. More people are hitting the highways and global demand for crude oil has dropped, lowering prices.

Texas roads saw a record 3.1 million travelers over the Fourth of July holiday, according to the American Automobile Association..

The average price for gas in Texas is sitting at $4.29 a gallon, the largest week-over-week decrease we’ve seen so far this year, but still largely above the yearly mean, according to AAA data.

In the Fort Worth-Arlington area, the average price as of Friday is $4.28 a gallon. The weekly average a week ago was right around $4.51 and monthly was closer to $4.70.

Gas in Texas is the 6th-lowest price in America. South Carolina has the cheapest gas at $4.26 and California has the most expensive at $6.18.

In Texas, the cheapest average price of gas is in Laredo, where it costs $3.98, the only city in the U.S. with an average under $4. The most expensive average price of gas is in El Paso, where it costs $4.44.

Here’s what we know about gas prices and why they’re decreasing:

What’s causing gas prices to decrease?

One of the main factors of the decrease is crude oil prices going down, AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

Fear of an impending recession is fueling a dip in demand for crude oil around the world, Armbruster said, taking with it crude oil prices. Lower prices for crude oil means lower gas prices.

Another factor helping prices stay lower is an increase in regional supply of oil.

Gas prices have been lower over the last few weeks, but it’s likely not something that could be considered a trend or have much staying power.

“We really just cannot guarantee at this time that prices won’t go back up once we get later into July,” Armbruster said.

Could gas prices increase again?

Yes, gas prices always fluctuate and there are many events that could change things.

For one, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could send prices soaring again, because of the impact it has on global supply, Armbruster said. Hurricane season is also in full swing, with Texas typically seeing bigger storms towards the end of the summer and into fall.

July is also typically an exceptionally busy month for travel as people take vacations and getaways. There could be a bump in travel for people who might have not been able to go anywhere due to COVID-19 over the last couple years.

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, there was a nice jump in demand for gas, Armbruster said.

AAA is still sorting through the Fourth of July data, but they do know that a record number of people traveled in Texas by car. About 3.1 million Texans traveled 50 miles or more for leisure over the holiday weekend.

It all comes back to if there is enough supply to meet demand, Armbruster said.

What does the rest of summer 2022 look like for gas prices?

Drivers should plan for a possible increase in demand at the pump come mid-July, Armbruster said. This means the possibility that prices could spike back up going into fall.

With people going back to work or school there tends to be a decline in demand for gasoline following a busy summer driving season.

“But again, we’re living in unusual times,” Armbruster said. “Anything around the world could change at a moment’s notice that can impact the price of crude oil, and then therefore the price of gas here in the United States.”

What tips are out there to save at the pump?

While gas prices have gotten lower over the last few weeks, knowing other ways to save at the pump can help your wallet.

A few tips:

  • Driver behavior — AAA studies have shown that driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to fuel consumption. Adjusting behavior behind the wheel can help you save.
  • Don’t accelerate too quickly — A “jackrabbit” start is when you accelerate quickly, eating up anywhere from 10 to 40% of fuel efficiency.
  • Vehicle maintenance — Keeping your vehicle well maintained and serviced can help at the pump. Making sure the tires are aired up to the correct psi can be beneficial when on the road.
  • Fuel rewards — Many grocery story or large retail chains offer fuel rewards at their gas pumps. It may only be a few cents off, but every little bit helps.
  • AAA mobile app — Drivers can utilize the app to search for the cheapest gas prices around.

Comments / 2

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Massive shark reeled in by anglers on Texas pier, video shows. ‘Craziest catch ever’

A recent shark catch off the Texas coast is one you have to see to believe, and luckily a fellow angler was there to capture the moment. Christopher Smith, who runs the Adventure Bro Fishing page on YouTube, said he witnessed the catch off a fishing pier in Port Aransas. He first witnessed the shark dangling off the pier before he got closer for a video.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices set new record Sunday morning

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline hit an historic milestone over the weekend and continues to move higher. The price on Sunday morning rose to $5.01, according to AAA. Gas hit the $5 mark on Saturday morning for the first time ever as part of a record setting run.
TRAFFIC
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Efficiency#Oil And Gas#South Texas#Aaa
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Thrillist

Ranch Water Will Pay You $10,000 to Wander Around Texas

This summer, you can apply for a gig that will let you eat and drink across the state of Texas, all on the dime of Karbach Brewing Company, the makers of Karbach Ranch Water. The brand is looking for its Wanderer, who can explore the Southwest and share the gems that make the region special.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Two missing 14-year-old girls rescued after police track them through 4 Texas cities

Six days after their disappearance, a pair of 14-year-old girls were tracked through four Texas cities and rescued, authorities said. The two girls went missing on June 29 and were reported as having been abducted from McGregor, Texas, just over 90 miles north of Austin. After initially not meeting the criteria for an Amber Alert, authorities issued an alert on Monday, July 4, McClatchy News reported.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
537
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy