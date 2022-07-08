ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Man Guilty of Adrian Meijer Stabbing Sentenced to Life in Prison

By WLEN News Staff
wlen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian, MI – The Adrian man found guilty, but mentally ill, in the fatal stabbing of an 85 year old man at the Adrian Meijer in September of 2020 has been sentenced to life...

www.wlen.com

