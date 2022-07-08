Man Guilty of Adrian Meijer Stabbing Sentenced to Life in Prison

(CBS DETROIT) — A 13-year-old boy is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The teen is charged with manslaughter aimed with intent but without malice and felony firearm. He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday and was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond. Prosecutors say at about 4:11 a.m. on July 10, police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. Officer located the victim inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a gun was allegedly passed around and the 13-year-old pointed and fired the gun, shooting the victim before fleeing. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO