GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $1.6 million to modernize traffic signals and upgrade sidewalk ramps at six locations: US-23 at Ripley Boulevard and US-23 at Werth Road in Alpena; M-119 at Pleasantview Road east of Harbor Springs; US-23 at Newman Street in East Tawas; M-33 at Main Street in Rose City; and M-55 at Reserve Road west of Prudenville.

ROSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO