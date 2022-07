A Tesla Model 3 appears to have almost driven its owner into an oncoming tram while using its ‘Full Self-Driving’ mode.A video from the Beta Tech OG YouTube channel shows the Model 3 driving through the streets of Denver, Colorado. The Model 3 stops at a red light with its left turn signal on.The car should have waited until it was clear to turn after the light turned green, but instead started moving to make the turn. The Autopilot display on the infotainment screen recognises the tram; it is unclear why the driving system attempted to make the turn....

