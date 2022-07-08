ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Chester residents without water, MEMA called to assist

By Nick DeGray, Waleed Azad
 3 days ago
CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in the town of Chester are currently without water due to a leak that is affecting the pressure.

The town of Chester reported Friday that there is a leak that is affecting the water system and there is no safe water pressure. Low water pressure can cause bacterial contamination in the water. A boil water order was issued Friday to residents that can still receive water.

Residents with water are asked to boil the water before use. Let it reach boiling point for one minute and let it cool down before using. Boiling the water will kill any bacteria and viruses that may be in the water due to the low pressure. The town encourages residents to use bottled water if possible.

The order is in effect until further notice. Bacteria in the water can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

The town is working to refill the water storage Clearwell and to fix the problem in the water system.

Water is not expected to be restored to residents until after Saturday. The town is working with MEMA to provide drinking water to downtown residents. Chester-Blandford Police Department asks residents to bring proof of residency to the Chester Town Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to receive cases of water if needed.

Boil water in effect in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Chester remains under a state of emergency following a water system issue that began on Friday. Water was restored to everyone in the community by Sunday evening however, a boil water order is still in effect and will be until at least Wednesday. The town’s water department notified the community there was no water in the village of Chester on Friday morning and it was working to solve the issue.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

