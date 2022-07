Patrick Blaine Horner, 58, of Valley City, ND unexpectedly passed away due to medical complications on July 5th 2022 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Mayville, ND to Margaret and Jon Horner on January 15th 1964. He attended elementary school in Racine, WI, then moved to Valley City to finish elementary and high school in Valley City. After he graduated from VCHS, Pat played football and pursued studies at Valley City State University. In 1986, he married his high-school sweetheart Debra Lemnus, and together they raised three sons: Benjamin, Nicholas, and Steven. He was the most wonderful and caring husband, father, and papa.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO