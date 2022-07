The new school year starts in only four weeks, and Lee County, like so much of Florida, is dealing with a massive teacher shortage. In Lee County, there are 285 open teaching positions on top of a severe bus driver shortage. This January, state education officials reported more than 9,500 vacancies in schools across the state. More than 4,300 were identified as teaching jobs, the remaining 5,222 were non-instructional positions like teachers’ aides, bus drivers and custodians.

