Second annual Play in Nature event to be held in Rochester

By George Gandy
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Human Services is hosting its second annual Play in Nature event on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers said the event will feature nature-based activities, as well as the opportunity for kids and families to learn about the upcoming Maplewood Nature Center and the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights, which was described as a community-informed list of nature activities that children should explore.

Organizers said the event will have ample parking at 107 Bridge View Drive.

